Tinubu Donates N200m For Fight Against Coronavirus

The National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu has joined the list of top personalities donatting towards fight against coronavirus.

Speaking in a statement he personally signed, Tinubu said N100m of the donation would be donated to the Lagos State Government while the remaining N100m would go to the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

The former governor of Lagos said “We could not do so this year but by God’s grace we will do so again,” he said.

According to Tinubu who cancelled his annual colloquium to mark his birthday, he is marking this year’s with the donation.

He said, “That is why I have chosen today to announce that I will be making a donation of N200 million to fight this deadly virus.

“In pursuant to this pledge, N100 million will be made available to the government of Lagos State and another N100 million to NCDC to support their efforts in fighting the scourge of coronavirus (COVID-19),” he said.