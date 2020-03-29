Pastor Adeboye Reveals Those Who Will Die Due To Coronavirus

Pastor Adeboye, the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, has said those who will die due to coronavirus are those whose appointed time has come.

Adeboye who disclosed this during a live broadcast at his Church stated that he got the revelation from God.

Delivering a sermon titled “Peace Be Still” Pastor Adeboye said: “When I spoke to my daddy about my pains on those who are dying of the virus around the world, He assured me that; only those whose appointed time has come will die, so when your appointed time has not come, relax and enjoy your holiday.”

He added that the reason why the world is having a holiday now is because God wants us to know that he’s still the Almighty God.

“ I told you earlier that the whole world will be on compulsory holiday so that they will know that God is still in charge.”