Number Of Nigeria’s COVID-19 Cases Nears 100

By - 2 hours on March 29, 2020
Coronavirus Cases In Nigeria Climb To 81 As Lagos Considers Lockdown

Governor Sanwo-Olu of Lagos state on Friday announced an economic stimulus package to help residents cushion the effects of our the Stay-at-home directive to stop the spread of COVID-19 in the state (image courtesy: Lagos Govt)

Total number of coronavirus infections in Nigeria rose to 97 on Saturday with the confirmation of eight fresh cases in Abuja, Oyo, Kaduna and Osun states.

Of the eight new cases, four were recorded in Oyo, two in the country’s capital, and one each in Kaduna and Osun, according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

Breakdown of confirmed cases

Lagos- 59
FCT- 14
Ogun- 3
Enugu- 2
Ekiti- 1
Oyo- 3
Edo- 2
Bauchi- 2
Osun-1
Rivers-1
Benue- 1

The NCDC confirmed 16 cases in Nigeria on Saturday. One of the cases is the Kaduna State Governor, Nasir el-Rufai, who announced in a video posted on Twitter that he had contracted the virus.

“Malam Nasir @elrufai has disclosed that he has tested positive for Covid-19. He is in self-isolation as required by the case management guidelines of the NCDC for a someone that is not showing symptoms,” a tweet on the Kaduna government’s known handle read.

