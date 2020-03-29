Number Of Nigeria’s COVID-19 Cases Nears 100

Total number of coronavirus infections in Nigeria rose to 97 on Saturday with the confirmation of eight fresh cases in Abuja, Oyo, Kaduna and Osun states.

Of the eight new cases, four were recorded in Oyo, two in the country’s capital, and one each in Kaduna and Osun, according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

Eight new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria; 2 in FCT, 4 in Oyo, 1 in Kaduna and 1 in Osun State As at 10:40 pm 28th March there are 97 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria with 1 death. pic.twitter.com/V6ygZVswko — NCDC (@NCDCgov) March 28, 2020

Breakdown of confirmed cases

Lagos- 59

FCT- 14

Ogun- 3

Enugu- 2

Ekiti- 1

Oyo- 3

Edo- 2

Bauchi- 2

Osun-1

Rivers-1

Benue- 1

The NCDC confirmed 16 cases in Nigeria on Saturday. One of the cases is the Kaduna State Governor, Nasir el-Rufai, who announced in a video posted on Twitter that he had contracted the virus.

“Malam Nasir @elrufai has disclosed that he has tested positive for Covid-19. He is in self-isolation as required by the case management guidelines of the NCDC for a someone that is not showing symptoms,” a tweet on the Kaduna government’s known handle read.