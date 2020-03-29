Not Giving Liverpool EPL Title Will Cause Uproar – Paul Ince

Former Manchester United player Paul Ince foresees crisis if Liverpool are denied the Premier League title this season due to coronavirus.

Liverpool are currently 25 points ahead of second placed Manchester City on the EPL table with hopes of a first league title in 30 years.

UEFA president Aleksander Cerefin recently stated that campaigns for this season may be cancelled if resumption can’t be done by June.

However, Paul Ince who works as a sports pundit believes the league can be finished and not termed null and void.

“It’s a tricky situation because you can’t please everyone,” Ince was quoted as saying by The Mirror.

“Can you imagine 30 years of waiting to win the season and, when you’re on the brink, they end up making the season null and void?

“The uproar that would cause in Liverpool. Would we rather upset one team to make everyone else happy or give it to Liverpool? We have to complete the season whatever happens and, if that’s in May or June, you’re only talking nine games.

“Whether it’s behind closed doors or not, that’s for others to decide but there’s too much on the line for everybody, not just Liverpool.

“Even relegation from the Premier League, it’s too close, so it’s crystal clear that we have to finish the season. We don’t know how long this is going to last for but making it null and void doesn’t make sense.”