Total number of coronavirus infections in Nigeria rose to 97 on Saturday with the confirmation of eight fresh cases in Abuja, Oyo, Kaduna and Osun states.
Of the eight new cases, four were recorded in Oyo, two in the country’s capital, and one each in Kaduna and Osun, according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC)
Eight new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria; 2 in FCT, 4 in Oyo, 1 in Kaduna and 1 in Osun State
As at 10:40 pm 28th March there are 97 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria with 1 death. pic.twitter.com/V6ygZVswko
— NCDC (@NCDCgov) March 28, 2020
Breakdown of confirmed cases
Lagos- 59
FCT- 14
Ogun- 3
Enugu- 2
Ekiti- 1
Oyo- 3
Edo- 2
Bauchi- 2
Osun-1
Rivers-1
Benue- 1
