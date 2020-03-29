Nigerian Newspapers: Top 10 Headlines Sunday, March 29th, 2020

Welcome to the Concise News roundup of the top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines for today Sunday, March 29th, 2020.

Kaduna State Governor Nasir el-Rufai has tested positive for the coronavirus pandemic, the government of Kaduna state, northwest Nigeria, announced Saturday evening. “Malam Nasir @elrufai has disclosed that he has tested positive for Covid-19. He is in self-isolation as required by the case management guidelines of the NCDC for a someone that is not showing symptoms,” a tweet on the Kaduna government’s known handle read.

2. Number Of Nigeria’s COVID-19 Cases Nears 100

Total number of coronavirus infections in Nigeria rose to 97 on Saturday with the confirmation of eight fresh cases in Abuja, Oyo, Kaduna and Osun states. Of the eight new cases, four were recorded in Oyo, two in the country’s capital, and one each in Kaduna and Osun, according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

3. Akure Explosion Caused By Vehicle Transporting Explosives – Akeredolu

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu has said that the explosion which destroyed many property in Akure, the Ondo State capital, was caused by a vehicle carrying explosives. The governor disclosed this after having an on-the-spot assessment of the situation which saw over 100 houses destroyed.

4. Tinubu Asks Buhari Govt To Suspend VAT Collection Over Coronavirus

APC national leader Bola Tinubu has advised the Buhari administration to suspend the collection of Valued Added Tax (VAT) due to the outbreak of coronavirus. The former governor of Lagos state gave this advice just one month after the Buhari administration increased VAT from five per cent to 7.5 per cent.

5. Buhari Briefed By Health Minister, NCDC Boss (Video)

President Muhammadu Buhari has met with the Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, and the Director-General of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu, at the State House, according to a video posted by the Presidency Saturday. The minister and the NCDC boss were said to have briefed Buhari on their efforts as regards preventing the spread of COVID-19 outbreak across Nigeria. The Presidency tweeted pictures and a video showing Buhari and the aforementioned men amid condemnation of the president’s lack of public briefings on the pandemic.

6. Coronavirus: Presidency Speaks On Giving N30,000 To Nigerians With BVN

The Presidency has denied ever promising to give N30,000 to each Nigerian with a Bank Verification Number (BVN). A report had quoted the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, as declaring the development as a way of cushioning the hardship which might be brought about by the coronavirus pandemic. ”The President announced the relief package to be given out N30,000 to every Nigerian who has a verified BVN account to ease pressure posed by the order to lockdown economic activities,” the report (not on Concise News) had quoted Adesina as saying.

7. Coronavirus: Garba Shehu’s Test Result Revealed

President Muhammadu Buhari’s media aide Garba Shehu says he has tested negative for the coronavirus pandemic. Shehu made this known on Saturday via his known Twitter handle. “I think it is only fair that I ease the fears of my friends and relations with whom I made recent contacts about the coronavirus. Fake news media had said all sorts of rubbish about me and the President I work for,” he tweeted.

8. Sanwo-Olu Speaks On Imposing Curfew In Lagos State

The governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has said that curfew has not been declared in the state in reaction to coronavirus outbreak. The idea to impose a curfew so as to allow for the fumigation of public spaces was dropped by the governor who revealed that the disinfectant used in the exercise was non-toxic.

9. Two Clerics Arrested For Violating Curfew Order In Kaduna

The government of Kaduna state, northwest Nigeria, has announced the arrest of two Islamic clerics who violated the curfew order in the state. The order, which was given earlier this week in line with the quarantine act of 1926, seeks to prevent the spread of coronavirus to the state. Aminu Umar Usman and Umar Shangel, who were arrested for conducting congregational prayers, will be prosecuted as revealed by the state.

10. COVID-19: Gombe Suspends Payment Of N30,000 Minimum Wage

Gombe state government says it suspended the payment of N30,000 minimum wage owing to the economic impact of the outbreak of coronavirus in Nigeria. This was disclosed by the deputy governor of the state, Manassah Jatau, who is also the chairman of the standing committee on implementation of the new N30,000 minimum wage. Addressing journalists on Saturday, Jatau said the decision was informed by the recessionary effects of the coronavirus pandemic on the global economy.

