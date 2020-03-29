Mbaka Speaks On Using Strand Of Hair In Bible Against Coronavirus

Rev. fr Ejike Mbaka of Adoration Ministry has denied claims that he advised people to use a strand of hair in their Bible to protect themselves from coronavirus.

Barr Ike Maximus Ugwuoke, the Media Aide, Adoration Ministry Enugu, in a rebuttal described the claims as false and that it never emanated from Mbaka

The statement from Adoration Ministry reads: “Our attention has been drawn to the claims being peddled on public domain and social media that the Spiritual Director of Adoration Ministry Enugu Nigeria, Rev Fr Ejike Mbaka, had ministered that people should check their bible to find a strand of hair which they should put in water to wash their face as the solution to the COVID-19 global Pandemic.

“This claim credited to Fr Mbaka is false, mendacious, unfounded and is hereby refuted. Rev Fr Mbaka as a priest of the Holy Roman Catholic Church is not associated with such occultic and satanic utterances or practices in his ministrations.

“The claim is a handwork of enemies of Adoration Ministry seeking to dent the good image of Fr Mbaka. Those spreading such rumours are agents of darkness, witches and wizards from the pit of hell with a demonic assignment of misleading people over such a global life-threatening pandemic.

“Consequently Fr Mbaka enjoins all true Christians to ignore these agents from the satanic kingdom and to share this message to counter their antics.

“To keep the records straight Fr Mbaka has been ceaselessly praying for the healing of the World of the COVIC-19 global pandemic.

“Prayers, Fasting, Charity and Calling on the Precious Blood of Jesus are the Spiritual solutions Fr Mbaka had proffered to all in the situation while giving directive a few days ago for suspension of all the ministry’s programmes pending further directive.

“In addition to this he had also recommended that people should adhere to all measures from World Health Organization in contending the spread of the COVID -19 virus.