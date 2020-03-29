Latest Coronavirus Update For Today, Sunday, March 29th, 2020

Welcome to the coverage of the latest coronavirus (COVID-19) update for today Sunday, March 29th, 2020, on Concise News.

Total number of coronavirus infections in Nigeria rose to 97 on Saturday with the confirmation of eight fresh cases in Abuja, Oyo, Kaduna and Osun states.

Of the eight new cases, four were recorded in Oyo, two in the country’s capital, and one each in Kaduna and Osun, according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

COVID-19: Gombe Suspends Payment Of N30,000 Minimum Wage

Gombe state government says it suspended the payment of N30,000 minimum wage owing to the economic impact of the outbreak of coronavirus in Nigeria.

This was disclosed by the deputy governor of the state, Manassah Jatau, who is also the chairman of the standing committee on implementation of the new N30,000 minimum wage.

Addressing journalists on Saturday, Jatau said the decision was informed by the recessionary effects of the coronavirus pandemic on the global economy.

Sanwo-Olu Speaks On Imposing Curfew In Lagos State

The governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has said that curfew has not been declared in the state in reaction to coronavirus outbreak.

The idea to impose a curfew so as to allow for the fumigation of public spaces was dropped by the governor who revealed that the disinfectant used in the exercise was non-toxic.

Sanwo-Olu also announced the commencement of the exercise after revealing that the state has acquired the disinfecting machines.

