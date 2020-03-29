Latest Biafra News Online Update Today Sunday, March 29th 2020

A pleasant day to you and welcome to the compilation of the latest world Biafra online news headlines on Concise News for today, Sunday, March 29th, 2020.

Biafra: Nnamdi Kanu Reveals What Is Deadlier Than Coronavirus In Nigeria

The leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu has blasted President Muhammadu Buhari, saying that his ‘bigotry’ is deadlier than the coronavirus currently ravaging the whole world.

According to Kanu, who made this declaration through his Twitter page, the Buhari's bigotry begat Python Dance which he said encouraged Fulani terrorism.

COVID-19: IPOB Donates N50m To ‘Biafrans’

The banned Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) leader, Nnamdi Kanu has announced a donation of N50 million to combat the coronavirus (covid-19) pandemic in his ancestral land.

Making the announcement on Friday in an audio broadcast, the controversial activist said the contingency fund was from IPOB's coffers.

