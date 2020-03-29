Ighalo Wins First Award As Manchester United Player

Manchester United striker Odion Ighalo has won the club’s goal-of-the-month award for the month of March.

The former Super Eagles striker, who joined United on loan in January, won the award for his goal against LASK in the Europa League.

“Ighalo has won the club’s March Goal-of-the-Month award,” a statement on United’s website read.

“The Nigerian’s driven shot to open the scoring against the Austrians, after some skilled ball juggling in the build-up, took home 32 percent of your votes in our Official App.

“Ighalo narrowly beat off fierce competition from Scott McTominay, whose memorable late goal against Manchester City received 26 percent. Bruno Fernandes’s first strike from open play for the Reds, at Everton, finished third in the poll with 16 percent.

“Of course, March was cut short due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, with the Reds’ games versus Tottenham Hotspur, LASK and Norwich City being postponed.”

Ighalo joined from Chinese side Shanghai Shenhua and has scored four goals in eight appearances.