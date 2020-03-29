I Wonder Why People Bring Problems To Social Media- Ice Prince

Nigerian rapper, Ice prince Zamani has expressed his displeasure about how people expose their problems on social media, in a bid to get help from others.
In a tweet o Sunday, Ice Prince said even the social media community has its ow problem
“I just really wonder how you bring your problems to the world on social media, When the world on social media clearly has more problems than you !!!! Na Wa For You ooo,” the rapper tweeted.
I just really wonder how you bring your problems to the world on social media, When the world on social media clearly has more problems than you !!!! Na Wa For You ooo 🤦🏾♂️
— Iceprince (@Iceprincezamani) March 29, 2020
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)
Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria's No.1 Inverters Be the first to know...Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here. Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid...get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.