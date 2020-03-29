Falana Writes Chief Justice Over Alleged Plot To Arrest Sowore

Human rights lawyer Femi Falana has accused the federal government of plotting to rearrest Sahara Reporters publisher Omoyele Sowore.

Falana, who revealed this in an address to the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, alleged that the government wants to arrest Sowore because Sahara Reporters published that the Chief of Staff Abba Kyari tested positive for the coronavirus.

The petition read in part, “Your lordship, we have confirmed the clandestine move by the Nigerian Army to secure an ex parte order to detain our client over some ridiculous moves following the revelation of classified information through SaharaReporters.

“Since our client is not a member of the armed forces, he is not subject to the Armed Forces Act or any regulation to warrant or any application to detain him in a military detention facility.”

Falana urged the court to halt plans by the army to arrest Sowore, and if his client has committed any offence, the case should be referred to the police.

“The Nigerian Army should be advised to report our client to the police if there is evidence he has committed any offence whatsoever,” he said.

Sowore is facing charges of treasonable felony slammed against him by the Department of State Security (DSS).