D’banj: Why I Didn’t Sleep In My Room For 21 Months

Legendary singer D’banj while addressing Nigerians on coronavirus, revealed how he finally slept in his room, 21 months after losing his son, Daniel junior.

Concise News reports that Daniel junior had drowned in a pool, at his residence while the singer was away to the United States.

Recalling his ordeal on Saturday, D’banj said he had thought it would be easier forgetting it, but the memories are still fresh.

“For the first time in 21 months I slept in my room. I thought it would be easier but the memories are so fresh and although my family and I have been through so much in this time, I woke up this morning with a grateful heart knowing that I can be a source of visible hope to anyone going through a hard time due to this pandemic or any personal issue. Just know that tomorrow will be better and you can turn your pain into motivation. Stay strong”