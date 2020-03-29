Coronavirus: Wofai Fada Reveals Test Result After Contact With Infected Man

Nollywood actress, Wofai Fada has revealed that she tested negative for coronavirus despite coming in contact with a positive person.

Wofai Fada was one of the many celebrities who stormed the 7th AMVCA which held on the 14th of March , 2020.

Days after the event, report had it that a documentary photographer, Seun O, who just returned from the UK was showing symptoms of coronavirus.

The Commissioner of Health in Lagos State, Professor Akin Abayomi, later tweeted that all those who attended the 7th AMVCA should self-isolate because one of them tested positive to the virus.

Wofai Fada who took a picture with Seun O has now revealed that her result came out positive after calls from concerned friends made her got for coronavirus testing.

She wrote: “I’ve seen pictures I took with a fan ,from the last amvca award , go viral. I wasn’t scared at first, but the calls and messages from everyone made me panic. After I stayed isolated for 14 days without any symptoms of corona , I still went for a test just to confirm

and the result came out negative.

thanks to everyone that reached out to me . I’m safe. Be safe too. Happy quarantine”.