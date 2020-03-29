Home » Coronavirus Update: Inside New Lagos Isolation Centre (Images)

Lagos government took delivery of the 110-bed isolation on Saturda, March 28, 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic (image courtesy: :Lagos government)

The government of Lagos state, southwest Nigeria, has taken delivery of a 110-bed facility sited on the main bowl of the Mobolaji Olufunsho Johnson Stadium in Onikan.

Concise News reports that this is where confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Lagos can also be managed and treated.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu at the Isolation Centre in Onikan, Lagos (Image courtesy: Lagos Government)

As of now, 97 COVID-19 cases have been conformed in Nigeria, with Lagos recording 59, more than anywhere else in Africa’s most populous nation, followed by the country’s capital city, Abuja, at 14 cases.

“I am very excited to take possession of this 110-bed isolation facility which the Lagos State Government and Guaranty Trust Bank have put together. In our assessment, it is a world-class facility which has been achieved within a week. Contractors at multilevel worked tirelessly to put up the structure,” a statement from the government quoted Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu as saying.

The 110-bed isolation facility was boiult within a week, according to Sanwo-Olu (image courtesy: Lagos Government)

“This is a reflection of strong can-do spirit of Nigerians, especially the brand called GTBank. I am happy that the GTBank saw the need for this collaboration. We are going through trying times globally, which is occasioned by unprecedented level of a pandemic. What we are doing in Lagos is that, we are building excess capacity in the event that we witness a spike in cases of COVID-19 infection.”

Image courtesy: Lagos Government

The isolation facility is divided into operational sections, including Intensive Care Unit (ICU), regular-bed wards, pharmacy department, doctors’ quarters and consulting rooms.

It was also observed that the facility is equipped with ventilators for the use of patients that may develop acute respiratory symptoms.

