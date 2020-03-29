Osun governor, Gboyega Oyetola has announced a total lockdown of the state, after it recorded coronavirus case, Concise News understands.

Speaking during a statewide broadcast on Sunday morning, Oyetola said it was pertinent for the state government to respond effectively to the spread of the virus, so as to prevent further occurrences.

He said, “Following a review of our current situation, we have in addition to the subsisting measures taken in the past one week, decided to shut down all our boundaries, effective from midnight Sunday, March 29, 2020. In addition, a complete lockdown of the State will come into effect from midnight, Tuesday, March 31, 2020

“We believe this is the way to go, if we must contain the spread of this virus. To this end, we urge citizens and residents to take advantage of the hours between now and Tuesday to stock up provisions that will last them two weeks in the first instance.

“During the lockdown, there will be no movement within the state. The closed boundaries also means there will be no inter-state movements. However, those on essential duties such as health personnel, fire service, environmental officials, security personnel, power and water supply agencies, media and telecommunication officers will be on duty. Also, pharmaceutical and medical outfits will be allowed to open.

“We have mandated and mobilised the State’s taskforce and security operatives to enforce measures to the letter. We, therefore, strongly advise our people to remain in their homes during the period of the lockdown.”

The total number of coronavirus infections in Nigeria rose to 97 on Saturday with the confirmation of eight fresh cases in Abuja, Oyo, Kaduna and Osun states.