Coronavirus: Nigeria’s Comptroller-General Of Immigration Tests Positive

The Comptroller-General of Nigeria Immigration Service, Mohammed Babandede, has joined a list of high-ranking Nigerians that have tested positive for the coronavirus pandemic.

Babandede made this known in the early hours of Sunday, saying he had been self-isolating since returning to the country from the United Kingdom, where more than 1,000 people have died from the virus.

Concise News reports that other notable Nigerians infected include the governor of Bauchi state, Bala Mohammed, his Kaduna state equivalent, Nasir el-Rufai, and the Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, Abba Kyari.

“I tested positive for COVID-19,” Babandede said.

“I have been in self-isolation since my return from the UK on Sunday on Sunday 22nd of this month with British Airways in Lagos.”

The comptroller-General was in the United Kingdom with his wife, who, however, tested negative.

“I urge my loved ones, Immigration Officers and Nigerians to pray for me and all those affected,” he added.

“It is a very difficult time but we can’t change what God destined for us. I urge officers to continue working with my able Deputy to further move our Service to another level. As advised by NCDC I am totally isolated.”

The total number of coronavirus infections in Nigeria rose to 97 on Saturday with the confirmation of eight fresh cases in Abuja, Oyo, Kaduna and Osun states.

Of the eight new cases, four were recorded in Oyo, two in the country’s capital, and one each in Kaduna and Osun, according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).