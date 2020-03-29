Coronavirus: Hilda Dokubo Knocks Pastors For Violating Govt Directive

Nollywood actress Hilda Dokubo has slammed pastors for conducting services with more than 50 people in attendance as Nigeria grapples with the coronavirus pandemic.

State governments in Nigeria have since restricted the number of people in a social gathering to at least 20 to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Speaking to Sunday Scoop on the pastors who flouted the order, Dokubo said: “I take responsibility for what I have said. But, I will not take responsibility for people not understanding simple English. A simple instruction was given that there should be no public gatherings of more than 50 people. I expected that churches should have conducted services online so as to control the spread of the virus and save lives. Christianity is a way of life that teaches us to love one another; not to risk lives or kill anyone.

“Some people broke the rule on public gatherings by keeping crowds in a place just because they claim to have a place called church. A church is not a house; it is a gathering of the people of God. Anyone who misunderstands is equating their pastor to God. Some people have unknowingly become idolaters because they are worshiping human beings instead of God.

“Anyone who worships God truly will know that He lives in us all. You do not need to be in a particular place to communicate with God. Fellowship is beautiful and you can do that on your own. That I don’t own a place called church doesn’t mean I am not a minister of God. I love to minister and it gives me joy. Real men of God have called me to thank me for what I do.”

On claims by Emeka Rollas, the chairman of Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN), that Dokubo and other actors, who criticised Elisha Abbo for becoming a patron of the guild, are not members of the guild, she said: “I am part of the formation of AGN, so I don’t know how anybody can say I am not a member. If he is the president of the AGN and doesn’t know the history of the association, that’s his headache. If you are a president and you don’t consult widely before making such a decision, that is not my problem. My position has been stated and it is the same stance that any right-thinking person would take. Right now, the country is in the grips of the coronavirus. When things get back to normal, I’m sure that will be settled.”