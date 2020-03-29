Coronavirus: Godin Hits Out At Italian Football Authorities

Uruguay national football team captain and Inter Milan stopper, Diego Godin, has hit out at Italian football authorities for their handling of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Concise News reports that Coronavirus deaths have now surpassed 10,000 in Italy, with another 889+ fatalities on Saturday.

Friday saw Italy record its worst daily death toll, of 969, since the COVID-19 pandemic first began.

There are now over 92,472 cases of coronavirus on the peninsula, with over 70,065 of those active.

Of that 70,065, 3,856 are in intensive care and 39,533 are in self-isolation. A total of 12,384 have recovered.

Serie A did not officially stop until March 9, when Italy went into full lockdown, with games continuing to be played behind closed doors before then.

Among those to be played behind closed doors was Inter’s 2-1 defeat to Juventus, which the former Atletico Madrid man claims possibly helped the spread of COVID-19.

“We were exposed until the last moment,” the defender, who is isolating in his native Uruguay, told ESPN.

“They opted to keep going to see if we could continue playing, until the situation became untenable and the health system collapsed.

“We continued to play for several weeks, we continued training and played behind closed doors until Rugani’s positive test: only at that point did the campaign stop.

“Surely there were other players in that game who would have already been infected so, in order to avoid taking any risks, they put all of us straight into quarantine.”

Several Serie A players such as Paulo Dybala, Blaise Matuidi and Manolo Gabbiadini have tested positive to the dreaded disease.