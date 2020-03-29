Coronavirus: Former Real Madrid President’s Family Receive His Ashes

Following the death of former Real Madrid President, Lorenzo Sanz, due to Coronavirus (Covid-19), his family have now received his ashes.

Concise News reports that a short battle with covid-19 brought Sanz’s life to an end at the age of 76, with many remembering his time as Real Madrid president in the late 1990s.

The situation in Madrid, as with many European cities at this time, is dire, with the vast number of deaths causing funeral homes to run into the ground.

There is a delay in cremations and Sanz’s family only received the ashes of the former president on Saturday, despite him dying on March 21.

On Sunday, Spain’s health ministry announced 838 new coronavirus deaths, marking the country’s highest daily jump in fatalities and bringing its total to 6,528.