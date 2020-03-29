Coronavirus: EPL’s Man City Offer Use Of Stadium To National Health Service During Crisis

Reigning English Premier League (EPL) champions, Manchester City, have offered the use of their Etihad Stadium home to the National Health Service(NHS) to train doctors and nurses during the coronavirus (COVID-19) disease crisis.

Concise News reports that City are understood to have offered the stadium’s executive boxes and conference rooms to help the NHS with the training of doctors and nurses during the pandemic.

With English football not set to resume until April 30 at the earliest, the club are allowing the use of their facilities to combat the outbreak.

Last week, local rivals Manchester United joined City in donating a combined £100,000 to local food banks in a bid to support them through the coronavirus crisis.

Virtually all major domestic competitions across Europe are currently suspended, as government officials across the world put measures in place to contain the spread of Covid-19.