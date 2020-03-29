Coronavirus: Buhari’s Minister Cries Unto God For Healing, Protection

The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy in Nigeria, Isa Ali Ibrahim also known as Sheikh Pantami has prayed for healing for all those that tested positive for Coronavirus (Covid-19) disease in Nigeria and throughout the world.

Concise News reports that the President Muhammadu Buhari appointee begged God to “bring an end to this pandemic”.

Pantami unleashed these prayers on Sunday on his known Twitter handle.

He wrote: “We beg Allah (SWT) with His most exalted names-AlHayyu & AlQayyum to heal all those tested positive with CoronaVirus in Nigeria & globally. May He (SWT) protect those that are negative, & also bring an end to this pandemic. Yaa Allah! We repent to You and beg Your forgiveness.”

As of Sunday, more than 678,000 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in over 190 countries and territories of the world, resulting in approximately 31,700 deaths. More than 146,000 people have since recovered.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Nigeria is approaching the 100 mark as the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), confirmed eight new cases on Saturday, taking the total to 97.