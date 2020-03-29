Coronavirus: Avoid Public Interviews – NUJ Tells Members

The Oyo State chapter of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) has warned members to stay away from public interviews for now due to the coronavirus outbreak.

A statement signed by the Chairman, Ademola Babalola, and Secretary, Sola Oladapo, declared that the NUJ took the decision as a measure to prevent the spread of the virus.

The NUJ also advised its members to be cautious in performing their duties.

The statement read in part, “Truly, our services are very essential at this period when the world is ravaged by Coronavirus (COVID-19).

“The public look to us for information on this global pandemics.

“Our job leaves us more exposed to the ravaging virus. The rate at which this virus is spreading has become very alarming and it is no respecter of anyone.

“As journalists, we must be very careful of how we carry out our duties without being infected.”