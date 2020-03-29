Buhari To Address Nigerians As More Citizens Contract Coronavirus

President Muhammadu Buhari will conduct a live television broadcast on Sunday, March 29, 2020, as Nigeria grapples with the coronavirus pandemic.

“President Muhammadu Buhari will broadcast to the nation Sunday, March 29, 2020, at 7 pm,” his media aide, Femi Adesina, said in a statement on Sunday.

“Television, radio, and other electronic media outlets are enjoined to hook up to the network services of the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) and Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN) respectively for the broadcast.”

STATE HOUSE PRESS RELEASE PRESIDENT BUHARI BROACASTS TO THE NATION President @MBuhari will broadcast to the nation Sunday, March 29, 2020 at 7pm. — Presidency Nigeria (@NGRPresident) March 29, 2020

The Presidency finally made this announcement after many Nigerians had taken to social media to condemn Buhari’s lack of public briefings on the coronavirus pandemic.

As of now, 97 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Nigeria, with Lagos recording 59, more than anywhere else in Africa’s most populous nation, followed by the country’s capital city, Abuja, at 14 cases.

Breakdown of confirmed cases

Lagos- 59

FCT- 14

Ogun- 3

Enugu- 2

Ekiti- 1

Oyo- 3

Edo- 2

Bauchi- 2

Osun-1

Rivers-1

Benue- 1