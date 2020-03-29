Boxing: ‘Anthony Joshua’s Camp Should Stop Pretending, I’m Ready For Him’ – Dillian Whyte

Former WBC interim heavyweight titleholder, Dillian Whyte, has accused Anthony Joshua of pretending to be open to a rematch with him last year, insisting the two-time unified boxing heavyweight champion had his heart set on facing Jarrell Miller.

Concise News reports that the Jamaican-born fighter was unable to agree terms for a Wembley fight with ‘AJ’ last April, insisting that the British-Nigerian had already decided to make his US debut in June against Miller, the New Yorker who then failed a drug test and was replaced by Andy Ruiz Jr.

Joshua regained his titles in a rematch win over Ruiz Jr in December, while Whyte is waiting for a WBC mandatory title shot in February 2021. The 31-year-old believes they can finally share the ring again, if the Watford-born man really desires the battle.

“I’ve been saying I want the rematch since the fight,” said Whyte, who defeated Joshua in the amateurs before a professional loss in 2015, according to Sky Sports.

“I know they were going to fight Miller in June, in America, which I said months before the fight.

“They came to me and tried to kid me. You guys gave Miller 20 weeks, why are you trying to give me seven weeks, because they wasn’t serious about the fight.

“Just using me as a scapegoat, pretending they wanted to make the fight. If he wants to fight, I’m here, he knows where I’m at. They know where my value is, I know the game inside out. If they want the fight, we can make the fight happen.

“No point pretending you want the fight, pretending you’re trying to make it. No. If you want the fight, the fight is there. I’ll fight anyone, any time, anywhere. If he wants it, he can get it.”