Being Single Mum Allows Me To Act – Ayo Adesanya

Nollywood actress Ayo Adesanya has said that being a single mum gives her time to act because she finds it as a comfort zone.

She made this known in an interview with Punch’s Sunday Scoop, where she revealed that acting some times becomes tiring for her.

“Being a single mother gives me more time to do my work. I’m in my comfort zone and I have more time to do things. Acting has been fine but challenging like every other thing in life is. One just has to deal with the challenges and move on. There were times I got tired and felt like given up. But I always reminded myself that there was someone somewhere wishing me good luck and I would continue working.

“As far as I’m concerned, actors are irreplaceable. I wake up every morning thanking God that I’m still around. I get inspired every day and it gives me the drive to keep pushing. I consider myself lucky because people wonder that I’m still here at this stage but it’s just God’s blessings. I try to keep things private and I think it has paid off for me. I don’t force myself to entertain people and I don’t go over the top with things, so it has been effortless.”

Speaking on the role of social media in her career, Adesanya said, “Social media is a huge part of our careers now. You have to feed it because if you don’t, nobody would know what you are up to. It’s the number one place to showcase whatever you’re doing at the moment. If you are the brand ambassador for a product, that is where they would come to check you up. In fact, it’s becoming more of competition right now but I won’t buy followers.”