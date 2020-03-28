Traditional Ruler Tells Govt To Engage Native Doctors Against COVID-19

Igwe Emeka Igwu, the traditional ruler of Owerre Autonomous Community in Nsukka Local Government Area, Enugu State, has advised the Federal Government to seek the help of soothsayers, native doctors and herbalists in the fight against COVID-19.

Addressing journalists during a campaign against the spread of the virus in Nsukka, Emeka Igwu stated that government’s reluctance to engage native doctors is regrettable.

“Government at all levels should not watch people suffer and die without exploring all possible means for cure to the Coronavirus pandemic.

“While government wait and hope on scientists for solution to nip the spread of the pandemic in the bud, native doctors, soothsayers and traditional herbal medicine dealers have to be consulted for solution. Nigeria survived HIV/AIDS, Lassa fever, Ebola among others and will still survive the Coronavirus pandemic.

“Some native doctors have supernatural gifts and potentials in curing strange diseases, therefore government should engage them to embark on spiritual warfare to curb the menace because it’s a matter of life and death.

“The disease is not an ordinary one hence the need to involve all and sundry in the quest for solution to the cure of the pandemic virus.”

Advising the public against panicking, the traditional ruler stated that nature would protect them against the deadly virus.

“Nature will not allow this virus to harm any of my subjects because it is not our disease. Our land will protect us against it”, he added.