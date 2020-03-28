Sanwo-Olu Speaks On Imposing Curfew In Lagos State

The governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has said that curfew has not been declared in the state in reaction to coronavirus outbreak.

The idea to impose a curfew so as to allow for the fumigation of public spaces was dropped by the governor who revealed that the disinfectant used in the exercise was non-toxic.

Sanwo-Olu also announced the commencement of the exercise after revealing that the state has acquired the disinfecting machines.

He said: “I am pleased to note that we have taken possession of over 200 disinfecting machines, and starting today, we will be disinfecting all major highways, bus stops, markets, parks and other public areas.”

According to the governor, who spoke during a live press conference, if there was a need for curfew, government would not hesitate to impose it.

Nigeria’s coronavirus cases, as of now, have risen to 81.