Nigerian Newspapers: Top 10 Headlines Saturday, March 28th, 2020

Welcome to the Concise News roundup of the top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines for today Saturday, March 28th, 2020.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) Friday night confirmed 11 new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Lagos, Enugu and Edo states, bringing the total number of cases to 81. While eight of the new cases are in Lagos, two and one were reported in Enugu and Edo respectively. “11 new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria: 8 in Lagos, 2 in Enugu & 1 in Edo State,” the health agency tweeted.

Chioma Rowland, the fiancee of award-winning singer and DMW boss, Davido, has tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19). This was announced in an Instagram post by Davido, who recently returned from the United States. According to the singer, himself, Chioma, their son and 31 others ran tests but only his fiancee came out positive.

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu Friday said a total shutdown of Nigeria’s commercial centre over the outbreak of coronavirus was imminent. Lagos has recorded more than half of the 70 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria. And Sanwo-Olu, in a live broadcast, said the state government was moving in the direction of total shutdown once a particular figure was arrived at, but he did not disclose the figure.

4. Supreme Court Affirms Matawalle As Zamfara Governor

The Supreme Court has affirmed Muhammad Matawalle of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as the duly elected Governor of Zamfara State. In a lead judgment delivered by Justice Inyang Okoro, the apex court also dismissed the application of the All Progressives Congress seeking to review the judgement on the Zamfara governorship election.

National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, has tested negative to coronavirus, the party announced Friday. “The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole has tested negative to coronavirus,” APC National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, said in a statement.

Ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo has donated his former residence at the Presidential Hilltop, Abeokuta, Ogun State, for use as an Isolation Centre for victims of coronavirus. As of now, Africa’s most populous nation has confirmed 70 cases with Ogun, Obasanjo’s home state, recording three. Spokesman for the former Nigerian leader, Kehinde Akinyemi, said the 32-room facility had been handed over to the government of Ogun state for immediate takeover.

United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson has tested positive for coronavirus. Johnson made this known via his Twitter account Friday afternoon. He wrote: “Over the last 24 hours I have developed mild symptoms and tested positive for coronavirus. I am now self-isolating, but I will continue to lead the government’s response via video-conference as we fight this virus. Together we will beat this”

The United States has asked medical professionals around the world who want to work in America to reach out for visa appointment. The US, Thursday, overtook China as the country with the highest number of novel coronavirus patients anywhere in the world. To further tame the spread of the virus and treatment of those infected, the US is calling out to medical professionals to apply to work in the North American country.

9. N7.1bn Fraud: Appeal Court Upholds Conviction Of Orji Kalu

A Court of Appeal in Abuja has dismissed an appeal filed by Orji Uzor Kalu against his sentence. The Federal High Court in Lagos had in December sentenced the former Abia state governor to 12 years in prison over N7.1 billion fraud. The court had also ordered that Kalu’s company, Slok Nigeria Limited, be liquidated and its assets forfeited to the federal government.

10. Ajax Star Nouri Wakes Up From Coma After Nearly Three Years

Abdelhak Nouri, Ajax midfielder, has miraculously awoken from a coma after two years and nine months. Nouri suffered a cardiac arrhythmia attack in July 2017, causing him to collapse on the pitch. Doctors had warned Nouri’s family that the Dutchman would never fully recover after he was permanently brain damaged from the incident.

