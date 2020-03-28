Nigeria Records More Coronavirus Cases

Africa’s most populous nation, Nigeria, on Saturday afternoon confirmed eight new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19), according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

Concise News reports that seven of the new cases are in Lagos and one in Benue, bringing the number of total known cases to 89 with one death.

“8 new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria, 7 in Lagos and 1 in Benue State,” the NCDC tweeted.

“As at 04:00 pm 28th March there are 89 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria with 1 death.”

Breakdown of confirmed cases as of Saturday

Lagos- 59

FCT- 14

Ogun- 3

Enugu- 2

Ekiti- 1

Oyo- 3

Edo- 2

Bauchi- 2

Osun-1

Rivers-1

Benue- 1

Earlier, the Presidency posted a video showing President Muhammadu Buhari meeting with the Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, and the Director-General of the NCDC, Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu, at the State House.

The minister and the NCDC boss were said to have briefed Buhari on their efforts as regards preventing the spread of COVID-19 outbreak across Nigeria.

The Presidency tweeted the video and pictures amid condemnation of Buhari’s lack of public briefings on the pandemic.