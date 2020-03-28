Makinde Sacks Aide Over False Information On Social Media

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has sacked his Special Assistant on Digital Media, Muritala Adigun, for misleading the public with false information.

Secretary to the State Government, Olubamiwo Adeosun, signed his letter of termination of appointment and was handed over to him on Friday.

The letter read in part, “I wish to convey the approval of His Excellency, Governor Seyi Makinde, on the termination of your appointment as Special Assistant (Digital Media), with immediate effect.”

The sacked media aide had, on Thursday, posted false information about the procurement of some kits on his Facebook page, alleging that they were bought by the Oyo State Government.

It was learned that his action led to negative comments against the governor and the state government.

Adigun posted the picture of some tools, reportedly procured by the Lagos State Government, on his Facebook page, with a claim that it was procured by the Oyo State Government.

Makinde, who was said to have taken strong exception to the development, reportedly ordered the immediate dismissal of the media aide.

An official of the state government, who spoke with our correspondent in Ibadan on Friday on the condition of anonymity, said, “Adigun had initially apologised for publicising falsehood on his Facebook page.

“But, he later claimed that his page was hacked by some elements belonging to the opposition party in order to discredit him.”