Latest Coronavirus Update For Today, Saturday, March 28th, 2020

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) Friday night confirmed 11 new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Lagos, Enugu and Edo states, bringing the total number of cases to 81.

Concise News reports that while eight of the new cases are in Lagos, two and one were reported in Enugu and Edo respectively.

“11 new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria: 8 in Lagos, 2 in Enugu & 1 in Edo State,” the health agency tweeted.

Chioma Rowland, the fiancee of award-winning singer and DMW boss, Davido, has tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19).

This was announced in an Instagram post by Davido, who recently returned from the United States.

According to the singer, himself, Chioma, their son and 31 others ran tests but only his fiancee came out positive.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) Friday evening confirmed five new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Abuja and Oyo state.

With this development, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Nigeria is 70.

“Five new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria: Three in FCT and two in Oyo State,” the NCDC tweeted.

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu Friday said a total shutdown of Nigeria’s commercial centre over the outbreak of coronavirus was imminent.

Concise News reports that Lagos has recorded more than half of the 70 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria.

And Sanwo-Olu, in a live broadcast, said the state government was moving in the direction of total shutdown once a particular figure was arrived at, but he did not disclose the figure.

