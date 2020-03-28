Kaduna State Governor El-Rufai Contracts Coronavirus (Video)

Kaduna State Governor Nasir el-Rufai has tested positive for the coronavirus pandemic, the government of Kaduna state, northwest Nigeria, announced Saturday evening.
“Malam Nasir @elrufai has disclosed that he has tested positive for Covid-19. He is in self-isolation as required by the case management guidelines of the NCDC for a someone that is not showing symptoms,” a tweet on the Kaduna government’s known handle read.
KADUNA UPDATE: Malam Nasir @elrufai has disclosed that he has tested positive for Covid-19. He is in self-isolation as required by the case management guidelines of the NCDC for a someone that is not showing symptoms. pic.twitter.com/5lqfvWc4zv
— Governor Kaduna (@GovKaduna) March 28, 2020
The governor, according to another tweet, appealed to the people of the state the preventive measures already announced.
“It is most important that everybody should do their utmost to stay safe, stay home and stay alive,” the government tweeted.
With this development, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) is expected to update the number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, in the country.
Africa’s most populous nation had earlier in the day confirmed eight new cases in Lagos and Enugu.
“8 new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria, 7 in Lagos and 1 in Benue State,” the NCDC tweeted.
“As at 04:00 pm 28th March there are 89 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria with 1 death.”
