It Will Be Shocking If Ighalo Turns Down Deal With Man United – Merson

Arsenal hero, Paul Merson has said that it would be shocking if Odion Ighalo turns down a permanent deal at Manchester United after he was offered £400,000 per week by his club.

Ighalo who joined United on loan in January and has been impressive has now been offered £400,000 per week by his club Shanghai Shenhua to turn down a permanent deal with United.

With four goals and two assists in eight games for United which he had always dreamt of playing for, Paul Merson says it would be shocking if he returns to Shanghai Shenhua.

“Now I can say Odion Ighalo has been outstanding since he joined Man United,” Merson told Sky Sports.

“He hasn’t played many matches for Manchester United, but when he’s come off the bench and when he has got some game time, he looked class.

“Manchester United will have to make a hard decision Manchester United regarding his future at the club because if you give him a new contract, can he perform again that next season?

“When you go to a club on loan, you have got that hunger of wanting to secure a permanent transfer and prove everybody in the club right and everybody outside the club wrong.

“If you are going on the form he has shown since he arrived at the club in January, it’s going to be hard to get rid of him.

“Don’t worry about the new mega-money offers from Shenhua. Ighalo has said all the right things since joining Manchester United.

“He has said it many times that he has dreamed of playing for Man United, so if the Red Devils do offer him a permanent deal, I cannot see him turning it down.

“Everything has gone right for him so far, and if Man United does offer him a chance to stay, I’d be shocked if he walked away,” he said.