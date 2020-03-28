Explosion Rocks Akure, Destroys School, Church

Akure, the capital of Ondo State, has been rocked by an explosion suspected to have been caused by a bomb blast.

Concise News understands that the explosion occurred in the early hours of Saturday morning, destroying houses, including a school, church building and a filling station.

The Akure-Owo road was cut into two by the blast, leading to a huge traffic.

The people who were inside the school and church which got completely destroyed were rescued by members of Eleyowo Community and men of the Nigeria Police Force.

This disaster comes just weeks after a gas pipeline explosion destroyed houses and claimed lives in Abule Ado area of Lagos state, also in southwest Nigeria.

