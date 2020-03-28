COVID-19: I Miss Doing My Job, Lille’s Osimhen Cries Out

Lille of France striker Victor Osimhen has cried out that he is missing football following the suspension of Ligue 1 owing to the outbreak of the coronavirus.

The pandemic is currently ravaging the world and has claimed thousands of lives and forced major activities to a hiatus, including the French top-flight.

In an effort to stem the spread of the virus, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has made several recommendations and urged the public to stay at home if possible.

Osimhen has been in terrific form since teaming up with the Great Danes from Belgian side Sporting Charleroi last summer scoring 18 goals and providing six assists in 38 appearances across all competitions.

The 21-year-old’s performances helped Christophe Galtier’s men to fourth position in the table with only one point adrift of a Champions League qualification spot.

Osimhen, who started his European career in Germany with Wolfsburg, has taken to social media to admit how he has missed football.

“I miss doing my job,” Osimhen posted on Instagram, accompanied by his image in Lille’s shirt during a game.