COVID-19: Gombe Suspends Payment Of N30,000 Minimum Wage

Gombe state government says it suspended the payment of N30,000 minimum wage and reverted to the previous wage scale of N18,000 owing to the economic impact of the outbreak of coronavirus in the country.

This was disclosed by Manassah Jatau, deputy governor of the state and chairman of the standing committee on implementation of the new N30,000 minimum wage.

While addressing journalists on Saturday, Jatau said the decision was informed by the recessionary effects of the coronavirus pandemic on the global economy.

“The ministry of finance is to review the 2020 budget in order to reflect the reduction in the price of oil in the international market and subsequent adoption of $30 per barrel bench mark by the federal government,” he said.

He said the suspension of the implemented minimum wage and its consequential adjustment is with effect from March, and that his committee is working on a downward review of salaries of all political appointees and permanent secretaries in the state.

He also said the government is taking cost-cutting measures to reduce waste and to create savings for execution of necessary projects.

On his part, Adamu Musa, the state chairman of the Nigeria Labor Congress (NLC), asked workers to be calm as the suspension is only temporary.

“I want the civil servants in Gombe state to remain calm because the state has suddenly found itself in a quagmire because, as at the last federation account, the Gombe state government lost N800 million from its allocation due to the dwindling price of oil in the international market,” he said.

“So, I enjoin the civil servants to remain calm, we are on ground and would be watching the situation. This suspension is a temporary thing; as soon as the situation improves, the wage payment will recommence and any arrears will equally be paid,” the labor chairman gave his assurance.”