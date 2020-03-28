COVID-19: China Donates Medical Equipment To Nigeria

Chinese Government has donated medical equipment to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in support of the fight against Coronavirus in Nigeria.

Ambassador to Nigeria, Zhuo Pingjian, while delivering the medical items at the ministry in Abuja, said the outbreak of COVID-19 has posed threats to people’s health and security of lives globally.

According to him, it has become important for the international community to strengthen confidence, act in unity and work together in collective response against the disease spread.

Pingjian said: “At the most difficult moment in our fight against the outbreak, China received a strong political support and assistance in various means from Nigeria.

“Such expression of friendship will always be remembered and cherished by the Chinese people, as a Chinese saying goes: ‘Give a plum in return for a peach.

“China firmly supports Nigeria’s fight against the COVID-19 and stands ready to assist if needed, to the best of its capacity.

“China will try its best to provide medical supplies to Nigeria and do whatever it could to support the country, as well as continue to share information and experience with Nigeria.

“China will strengthen cooperation on containment, treatment and vaccines in response to COVID-19 challenge with a view to building community of shared health for mankind.”

He reiterated that just like Nigeria supported China by all means, the country would try its best to support Nigeria too to overcome difficulties in its fight against COVID-19.

Receiving the items, Mr Lot Egopija, Director of Policy, Planning, Research and Statistics (PPRS) in the ministry, said that as of Friday March 27, 65 cases had recorded in Nigeria.

Egopija said the government was leaving no stone unturned to stem the fight against COVID-19 in Nigeria.

“These items will be used by the ministry to further ensure COVID-19 does not spread.

“I assure you that the leadership of the ministry and everyone concerned will use the items judiciously.

“We want to thank you for your continuous support to our country, and we will always remain grateful for your laudable initiative,” Egopija said.