Coronavirus: Two Clerics Arrested For Violating Curfew Order In Kaduna

The government of Kaduna state, northwest Nigeria, has announced the arrest of two Islamic clerics who violated the curfew order in the state.

The order, which was given earlier this week in line with the quarantine act of 1926, seeks to prevent the spread of coronavirus to the state.

Aminu Umar Usman and Umar Shangel, who were arrested for conducting congregational prayers, will be prosecuted as revealed by the state.

“KADUNA UPDATE: Two clerics have been arrested for conducting congregational prayers in violation of Kaduna State public health preventive measures,” the government tweeted.

“A KDSG statement said that Malam Aminu Umar Usman and Malam Umar Shangel will be prosecuted.”

Meanwhile, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 89 cases of coronavirus in the country after recording nine new cases on Saturday.