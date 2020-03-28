Coronavirus: Stay-at-home Order Not Easy For Single Mothers

Nollywood actress Uche Elendu has revealed that the stay-at-home order given due to coronavirus has not been easy for single mothers.

The actress revealed that the only thing that keeps her company in the absence of a man in her life are her kids

She said, “It is not very easy not being married and not having a man. But I have kids, who keep me company the whole of my time. I interact with them, take care of them and teach them. As an entrepreneur, I am also about my business; making research and relating with my client.”

“Personally, I feel the need to be in the company of a man in rare occasions. I don’t really feel bad because I am single, I know I would be in the right relationship when the time comes,” she told Sunnews.

Uche Elendu also expressed worries on learning that a coronavirus positive person had attended the 7th AMVCA.

”I was scared stiff when I heard about it. There were lots of people at that event, so it is expected that there would be exchange of pleasantries; hugging, handshaking, pecking and all.

I am really praying that the person that tested positive didn’t spread the virus to other people. If not, it would be a very tragic situation.

I hope that at the time he was at the AMVCA, the virus wasn’t strong enough to be transmitted, because lots of people had mingled with family members, friends and more.

After the award night, everyone went about their respective businesses. It is really a sad situation, but I am very hopeful.”