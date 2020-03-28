Coronavirus: Presidency Speaks On Giving N30,000 To Nigerians With BVN

The Presidency has denied ever promising to give N30,000 to each Nigerian with a Bank Verification Number (BVN).

A report had quoted the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, as declaring the development as a way of cushioning the hardship which might be brought about by the coronavirus pandemic.

”The President announced the relief package to be given out N30,000 to every Nigerian who has a verified BVN account to ease pressure posed by the order to lockdown economic activities,” the report (not on Concise News) had quoted Adesina as saying.

“The N30,000 relief fund will be given to every Nigerian with verified BVN account. I am sure the fund will go a long way to help Nigerians stock up their home during the stay-at-home order by the Government.”

But Adesina has taken to Twitter to debunk the report.

He said, “Fake news peddlers have concocted a statement, purportedly issued by me, saying FG will pay N30,000 to each Nigerian with BVN, to help them stock up before an impending national lockdown. Not me.

”The so-called statement is hereby disclaimed.”