Coronavirus: Nigeria May Slide Into Recession – Minister Of Finance

Nigeria’s Minister of Finance, Zainab Ahmed has warned that the country may slide into recession if coronavirus pandemic last more than six months.
She made this known while speaking in an interview on Channels Television on Friday.
Ahmed said, “We are being hopeful that this COVID-19 pandemic will be limited in time.
“If it is an average of three months, we should be able to close the year with positive growth. But if it goes longer than six months, Nigeria will go into recession.”
Meanwhile, the total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in Nigeria has risen to 81 with only 2 deaths recorded.
This was confirmed by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC.
Of all the confirmed cases, 2 have been discharged after recovery while six who recovered earlier this weak will soon be discharged as revealed by health authorities in Lagos State.
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)
Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria's No.1 Inverters Be the first to know...Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here. Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid...get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.