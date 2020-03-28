Home » Coronavirus: Nigeria May Slide Into Recession – Finance Minister

By - 3 hours on March 28, 2020
Nigeria’s Minister of Finance, Zainab Ahmed, has warned that the country may slide into recession if coronavirus pandemic lasted more than six months.

She made this known while speaking in an interview on Channels Television on Friday.

Ahmed said, “We are being hopeful that this COVID-19 pandemic will be limited in time.

“If it is an average of three months, we should be able to close the year with positive growth. But if it goes longer than six months, Nigeria will go into recession.”

Meanwhile, the total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in Nigeria has risen to 81 with only two deaths recorded.

This was confirmed by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

Of all the confirmed cases, two have been discharged after recovery while six who recovered earlier this week will soon be discharged as revealed by health authorities in Lagos state.

