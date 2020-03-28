Coronavirus Latest: Buhari Briefed By Health Minister, NCDC Boss (Video)

President Muhammadu Buhari has met with the Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, and the Director-General of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu, at the State House, according to a video posted by the Presidency Saturday.

The minister and the NCDC boss were said to have briefed Buhari on their efforts as regards preventing the spread of COVID-19 outbreak across Nigeria.

The Presidency tweeted pictures and a video showing Buhari and the aforementioned men amid condemnation of the president’s lack of public briefings on the pandemic.

Africa’s most populous nation Friday night confirmed 11 new cases of coronavirus in Lagos, Enugu and Edo states, bringing the total number of cases to 81.

While eight of the new cases are in Lagos, two and one were reported in Enugu and Edo respectively.

“11 new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria: 8 in Lagos, 2 in Enugu & 1 in Edo State,” the health agency tweeted.

Breakdown of cases confirmed by the NCDC

Lagos- 52

FCT- 14

Ogun- 3

Ekiti- 1

Oyo- 3

Edo- 2

Bauchi- 2

Osun-1

Rivers-1

Enugu- 2

Watch video below: