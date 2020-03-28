Home » Coronavirus In Africa: See Number Of Confirmed Cases So Far

Coronavirus In Africa: See Number Of Confirmed Cases So Far

By - 1 hour on March 28, 2020
Coronavirus In Africa: See Number Of Confirmed Cases (Updated)

Image by Arek Socha from Pixabay

More cases and fatalities have been recorded across the globe as African countries and other parts of the world grapples with the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Concise News understands that Italy has recorded more than 9,000 deaths from the virus, more than anywhere else in the world, followed by Spain at 5,138 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins tally.

The next is China at 3,295 deaths, followed by Iran at 2,517, while the US has confirmed 1,700 deaths.

Meanwhile, the US lead as far as the highest number of confirmed cases of coronavirus is concerned in the world. While the US has 104,000 known cases, Italy and China follow with more than 86,000 and over 81,000 respectively.

In Africa, according to the World Health Organization (WHO) and Johns Hopkins tally, 3,926 cases as of now have been recorded. South Africa has recorded more than 1,000, the highest, followed by Egypt at 536.

Below is a list of confirmed cases of coronavirus in Africa (as of Saturday).

Refresh this page for update.

COUNTRIES CONFIRMED CASES
1 Algeria 409
2 Angola 4
3 Benin 6
4 Botswana 0
5 Burkina Faso 180
6 Burundi 0
7 Cape Verde 4
8 Cameroon 94
9 Central African Republic 6
10 Chad 5
11 Comoros 0
12 Congo Democratic Republic 59
13 Congo Republic 19
14 Cote d’Ivoire 101
15 Djibouti 12
16 Egypt 536
17 Equatorial Guinea 13
18 Eritrea 6
19 Eswatini 8
20 Ethiopia 16
21 Gabon 7
22 Gambia 3
23 Ghana 137
24 Guinea 8
25 Guinea-Bissau 2
26 Kenya 31
27 Lesotho 0
28 Liberia 3
29 Libya 1
30 Madagascar 26
31 Malawi 0
32 Mali 11
33 Mauritania 3
34 Mauritius 94
35 Morocco 345
36 Mozambique 7
37 Namibia 7
38 Niger 10
39 Nigeria 81
40 Rwanda 54
41 Sao Tome and Principe 0
42 Senegal 119
43 Seychelles 7
44 Sierra Leone 0
45 Somalia 3
46 South Africa 1,170
47 South Sudan 0
48 Sudan 3
49 Tanzania 13
50 Togo 25
51 Tunisia 227
52 Uganda 23
53 Zambia 22
54 Zimbabwe 7
  TOTAL 3,926

 

