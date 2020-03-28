Coronavirus In Africa: See Number Of Confirmed Cases So Far

More cases and fatalities have been recorded across the globe as African countries and other parts of the world grapples with the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Concise News understands that Italy has recorded more than 9,000 deaths from the virus, more than anywhere else in the world, followed by Spain at 5,138 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins tally.

The next is China at 3,295 deaths, followed by Iran at 2,517, while the US has confirmed 1,700 deaths.

Meanwhile, the US lead as far as the highest number of confirmed cases of coronavirus is concerned in the world. While the US has 104,000 known cases, Italy and China follow with more than 86,000 and over 81,000 respectively.

In Africa, according to the World Health Organization (WHO) and Johns Hopkins tally, 3,926 cases as of now have been recorded. South Africa has recorded more than 1,000, the highest, followed by Egypt at 536.

Below is a list of confirmed cases of coronavirus in Africa (as of Saturday).

Refresh this page for update.