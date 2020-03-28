Coronavirus: I Struggled With Breathing – Paulo Dybala

Juventus player, Paulo Dybala has revealed that he struggled with breathing when he started showing symptoms of coronavirus.

His test result for the virus came out positive after his teammates Daniele Rugani and Blaise Matuidi both tested positive but didn’t show any symptom.

Narrating his ordeal, Dybala who showed symptoms alongside his fiance Oriana Sabatini said:

“I feel better now after some strong symptoms. A couple of days ago I was not well, I felt heavy and after five minutes of movement I had to stop because I was struggling to breathe.

“Now I can move and walk to start trying to train, because when I tried in the past few days I started to shake too much.

“I gasped for air and as a result I couldn’t do anything, after five minutes I was already very tired, I felt the body heavy and my muscles hurt.

“Now I’m fine. My fiancée Oriana (Sabatini) has also overcome the symptoms.”