Coronavirus: Garba Shehu’s Test Result Revealed

President Muhammadu Buhari’s media aide Garba Shehu says he has tested negative for the coronavirus pandemic.

Concise News reports that Shehu made this known on Saturday via his known Twitter handle.

“I think it is only fair that I ease the fears of my friends and relations with whom I made recent contacts about the coronavirus. Fake news media had said all sorts of rubbish about me and the President I work for,” he tweeted.

“My test proved negative for the virus. Alhamdu Lillah!

“Notwithstanding, I advise everyone that we continue the isolation and work from home.”