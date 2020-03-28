Home » Coronavirus: Garba Shehu’s Test Result Revealed

Coronavirus: Garba Shehu’s Test Result Revealed

By - 40 mins on March 28, 2020
President Muhammadu Buhari’s media aide Garba Shehu says he has tested negative for the coronavirus pandemic.

Concise News reports that Shehu made this known on Saturday via his known Twitter handle.

“I think it is only fair that I ease the fears of my friends and relations with whom I made recent contacts about the coronavirus. Fake news media had said all sorts of rubbish about me and the President I work for,” he tweeted.

“My test proved negative for the virus. Alhamdu Lillah!

“Notwithstanding, I advise everyone that we continue the isolation and work from home.”

Africa’s most populous nation had earlier in the day confirmed eight new cases in Lagos and Enugu.

“8 new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria, 7 in Lagos and 1 in Benue State,” the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) tweeted.

“As at 04:00 pm 28th March there are 89 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria with 1 death.”

John Andah is a fine-grained journalist. He has been a member of the fourth estate for a decade. He loves the smell of a good lead, and has a penchant for finding out something nobody else knows. John is Senior Assistant Editor at Concise News.

