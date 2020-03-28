Coronavirus Cases In Nigeria Climb To 81 As Lagos Considers Lockdown

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) Friday night confirmed 11 new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Lagos, Enugu and Edo states, bringing the total number of cases to 81.

Concise News reports that while eight of the new cases are in Lagos, two and one were reported in Enugu and Edo respectively.

“11 new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria: 8 in Lagos, 2 in Enugu & 1 in Edo State,” the health agency tweeted.

“As at 11:55pm 27th March, there are 81 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. 3 have been discharged with 1 death.”

Below is a breakdown of cases confirmed by the NCDC (as of Friday).

Lagos- 52

FCT- 14

Ogun- 3

Ekiti- 1

Oyo- 3

Edo- 2

Bauchi- 2

Osun-1

Rivers-1

Enugu- 2

Meanwhile, the Governor of Lagos state, Babajide sanwo-Olu, has announce an economic stimulus package to help residents cushion the effects of the stay-at-home directive to stop the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

The governor, who made this known on Friday, said the first stage was targeting 200,000 households at an estimation of six people per household.

“The stimulus package will contain bags of rice, beans, garri, bread, dry pepper, drinking water and vitamins. We want each ration to last for 14 days as we continue to evaluate the impact of #COVID19,” he tweeted.

The Lagos governor also said that a total shutdown of Nigeria’s commercial centre over the outbreak of coronavirus was imminent.

Sanwo-Olu, in a live broadcast, said the state government was moving in the direction of total shutdown once a particular figure was arrived at, but he did not disclose the figure.

“We are moving in the direction of curfew soon, there are numbers we need to see before that will happen but we have not seen that yet,” he said.

The number one citizen of Lagos urged residents of the state to stay indoors if they were not on essential services.

Meanwhile, ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo has donated his former residence at the Presidential Hilltop, Abeokuta, Ogun State, for use as an Isolation Centre for victims of coronavirus.

As of Friday night, Africa’s most populous nation has confirmed 81 cases with Ogun, Obasanjo’s home state, recording three.

Spokesman for the former Nigerian leader, Kehinde Akinyemi, said the 32-room facility had been handed over to the government of Ogun state for immediate takeover.

“And I think those who can in one way or another assist in this situation should do so,” a statement from him read.

It is understood that the facility is located off the Presidential Boulevard, Oke Sari, Abeokuta.