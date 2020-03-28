Coronavirus: Avoid AC, Only Four Persons In Cars – VIO

The FCT Directorate of Roads Traffic Services (DRTS) also known as Vehicle Inspection Office (VIO) has told motorists not to carry more than three passengers.

This was disclosed by Kalu Emetu, Head, Public Relations, DRTS, while addressing motorists at parks in Abuja on Friday.

According to Emetu who gave the information against the spread of coronavirus, people should also avoid Air Condition “because were told that the coronavirus does not last in a hot environment”.

“Our men will be on ground and any driver carrying more than 2 persons behind, will be forced to drop one person”, he stated.

“And if we discover that the person has paid his/her transport fare, the person’s money will be refunded immediately.

“We all know the virus that is ravaging the world. One of the ways to correct it is total ensure social distancing that’s why we are talking about spacing.”

He added that the need to sensitize the motorists came after it was discovered that they had not been complying with the directive earlier given by the Federal Government.

“We discovered that a lot of motorists are yet to comply with the directive. That’s why we are here to sensitise and demonstrate what World Health Organisation (WHO) and NCDC have been advising”, he added.