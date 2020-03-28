Buhari Congratulates Bola Tinubu On 68th birthday

President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with the national leader of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who marks his 68th birthday tomorrow.

In a birthday message, Buhari praised Tinubu for inspiring great leadership in Lagos, Nigeria’s commercial nerve centre.

He also praised him for extending ‘his large-heartedness to other states and the legislature, steadily providing a ladder for budding leaders to grow and contribute to national development”

Buhari saluted Tinubu’s courage, forthrightness and diligence in providing exemplary and broadminded leadership for the APC.

He extolled Tinubu for particularly taking the path of wisdom in solving problems.

“Asiwaju’s greatest strength lies in his ability to look beyond religious, ethnic and political stereotyping, embracing the reality of Nigeria as one entity, and extending his warmth, acumen and experience to other parts of the country, particularly in difficult times like the current struggle against COVID-19,” Buhari said.

The President prayed for longer life, strength and good health for Tinubu.

He also joins Nigerians and the ruling APC in celebrating the former Governor of Lagos State and National Leader of the governing party.